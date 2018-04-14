Man ejected from motorcycle on Route 100 seriously injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WMAR) - A man is seriously injured after being ejected from his motorcycle while driving on Route 100 Friday night.

According to police, 24-year-old Devin Trey Burs was driving westbound on Route 100 at Snowden River Parkway around 11:40 at night when he lost control for an unknown reason and was ejected.

Burs was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is in stable condition. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Route 100 at Snowden River Parkway was closed for 2 and a half hours while investigators were at the scene.