Low humidity, dry winds bring multiple brush fires

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 56°
Courtesy of Sykesville Fire Chief Ed Ruch, Jr.
Buttercup Road - Courtesy of Sykesville Fire Chief Ed Ruch, Jr.
WMAR - Low humidity and high winds Thursday, made for a busy day for area fire departments.
Just after 4 p.m., the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Henryton Road in Howard County for smoke outside.
Upon their arrival, units described the scene as a two-three acre brush fire between Henryton Road and the 1200 block of Howard Lodge Drive.
While assisting in the effort, at around 4:30 p.m., the Sykesville Fire Department was dispatched to the 7400 block of Buttercup Lane for a second brush fire.
NOW: Sykesville alerted for 2nd brush fire, on Buttercup Rd. As Station 12 units are committed in Howard County, @BACOPoliceFire Engine56 is responding to assist.— Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) April 12, 2018
NOW: Sykesville alerted for 2nd brush fire, on Buttercup Rd. As Station 12 units are committed in Howard County, @BACOPoliceFire Engine56 is responding to assist.
The blaze spread through an acre of woods as flames reached a car and school bus.
By 6:30 p.m., officials say the Henryton Road fire was placed under control.
Final Update: Henryton/Howard Lodge brush fire is contained and placed under control | crews from @HCDFRS and @SykesvilleFD worked hard to ensure no structures were involved pic.twitter.com/7tiGlnnvP0— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) April 12, 2018
Final Update: Henryton/Howard Lodge brush fire is contained and placed under control | crews from @HCDFRS and @SykesvilleFD worked hard to ensure no structures were involved pic.twitter.com/7tiGlnnvP0
Shortly after, the fire on Buttercup Road was reportedly extinguished.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Due to dry weather conditions, the area was previously placed under a red flag warning by the National Weather Service.