Low humidity, dry winds bring multiple brush fires

WMAR Staff
10:00 PM, Apr 12, 2018

Courtesy of Sykesville Fire Chief Ed Ruch, Jr.

Buttercup Road - Courtesy of Sykesville Fire Chief Ed Ruch, Jr.

WMAR - Low humidity and high winds Thursday, made for a busy day for area fire departments.

Just after 4 p.m., the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Henryton Road in Howard County for smoke outside.

Upon their arrival, units described the scene as a two-three acre brush fire between Henryton Road and the 1200 block of Howard Lodge Drive.

While assisting in the effort, at around 4:30 p.m., the Sykesville Fire Department was dispatched to the 7400 block of Buttercup Lane for a second brush fire. 

The blaze spread through an acre of woods as flames reached a car and school bus.

By 6:30 p.m., officials say the Henryton Road fire was placed under control.

Shortly after, the fire on Buttercup Road was reportedly extinguished.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Due to dry weather conditions, the area was previously placed under a red flag warning by the National Weather Service.

 

 

 

 

 

