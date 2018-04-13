Low humidity, dry winds bring multiple brush fires

WMAR - Low humidity and high winds Thursday, made for a busy day for area fire departments.

Just after 4 p.m., the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Henryton Road in Howard County for smoke outside.

Upon their arrival, units described the scene as a two-three acre brush fire between Henryton Road and the 1200 block of Howard Lodge Drive.

While assisting in the effort, at around 4:30 p.m., the Sykesville Fire Department was dispatched to the 7400 block of Buttercup Lane for a second brush fire.

NOW: Sykesville alerted for 2nd brush fire, on Buttercup Rd. As Station 12 units are committed in Howard County, @BACOPoliceFire Engine56 is responding to assist. — Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) April 12, 2018

The blaze spread through an acre of woods as flames reached a car and school bus.

By 6:30 p.m., officials say the Henryton Road fire was placed under control.

Final Update: Henryton/Howard Lodge brush fire is contained and placed under control | crews from @HCDFRS and @SykesvilleFD worked hard to ensure no structures were involved pic.twitter.com/7tiGlnnvP0 — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) April 12, 2018

Shortly after, the fire on Buttercup Road was reportedly extinguished.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Due to dry weather conditions, the area was previously placed under a red flag warning by the National Weather Service.