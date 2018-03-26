Howard County's new initiative to help improve school safety

HOWARD COUNTY, Md (WMAR) - Howard County Police Department (HCPD) has started a new regulation that will not only strengthen the relationship between police officers and citizens, but will also help improve school safety.

Last week, police officers from HCPD began making regular foot patrols inside every school in the county. This will include all elementary, middle, high and private schools. These officers will be routinely stopping into schools that are in their assigned beats to walk the halls, talk with teachers and administrators and even have lunch with the students.

Police officers have been assigned to every high school as School Resource Officers (SROs) for years, but Howard County is currently looking for ways to expand this program into every middle school.