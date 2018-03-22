COLUMBIA, Md. (WMAR) - Students from Howard County are coming together and planning a trip to DC for the March for Our Lives rally this upcoming weekend.

"We are seeing shootings happen but nothing is changing," lead organizer Matt Sorak said. "It's not just about school shootings, it's about any mass shooting but even more importantly, it's about the every day shooting and just trying to stop these things that we've become numb to."

Sorak is a junior at Centennial High School. The walk was organized in the aftermath ot the shooting in Parkland, when 17 students that were killed.

"Something about Parkland sparked something in a lot of people, especially I felt that I couldn't not do anything anymore," Sorak said.

And then, another school shooting much closer to home happened. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy walked into his school in St. Mary's County and shot two people.

"It's hit close to home how it could happen anywhere and it could happen at our school," Sorak said. "One of my teachers knew a teacher at that school and it just being so close, that was really scary."

RELATED: Gunman dead, 2 students injured in Maryland school shooting

Sorak decided he would organize a cost-effective way for students and parents to get down to D.C. Saturday for the march. He reached out to the Owen Brown Interfaith Center in Columbia to see if they would let them use their parking lot as a meet up place for buses.

Rev. Paige Getty of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, which co-owns the building, was eager to help.

"The fact that it's being led by teenagers is really key because we want to do whatever we can to let young people know that we support them and their vision for a better world," Getty said.

Thousands of students across the country walked out of school last week to protest gun violence. Sorak said now, it's about keeping their fight going.

"There's going to be huge voter registration things happening, we're having voter registration here for people boarding the bus," Sorak said. "It's not just a walk out and rally, it's about everyday fighting for the changes you believe in."

Sorak expects almost 450 people to meet Saturday and said everyone is welcome to sign up online in advance.

Buses will leave the Owen Brown Interfaith Center Saturday at 9 a.m. It's $16 per person and they have donations to cover the cost for anyone who can't afford it.

For more information on Howard County students organizing the walk and how to sign up, click here.