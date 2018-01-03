Howard County sees increase of opioid overdoses in 2017

(WMAR) - Despite efforts to battle the opioid epidemic, Howard County still saw an increase in overdoses and deaths during 2017.

In 2016, the county saw 176 overdoses, and 43 of them were deadly. Only a year later they saw 228 overdoses, and 57 were deadly.

Howard County officials also highlighted their efforts to remove drug dealers from the streets as a way to tackle the opioid crisis. Also, they said organizations are working more on education and overdose response training. This includes teaching the community how to use drugs like Narcan.

In both 2016 and 2017, Narcan was used in about 90 percent of the cases in which the person who overdosed survived.

Howard County can offer assistance for opioid addiction or other drug issues. For help, call 800-422-0009, 24-hours a day. To report drug activity to police, call the drug tip line at 410-290-DRUG or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.