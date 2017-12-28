Howard County named one of the richest counties in America

There's a new list out ranking the wealthiest counties in America and many of them are in the DMV.

According to Forbes' new list, Howard County is the fourth richest county in the nation. It's mentioned as one of the best places to live and raise a family.

Virginia's Loudoun County, about an hour and a half from Baltimore, tops the list.

Falls Church and Fairfax County, Virginia finished second and third. Douglas County in Colorado rounded out the top five.