Howard County named one of the richest counties in America

4:49 AM, Dec 28, 2017
3 hours ago

Virginia's Loudoun County tops the list.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There's a new list out ranking the wealthiest counties in America and many of them are in the DMV. 

According to Forbes' new list, Howard County is the fourth richest county in the nation. It's mentioned as one of the best places to live and raise a family. 

Virginia's Loudoun County, about an hour and a half from Baltimore, tops the list.

Falls Church and Fairfax County, Virginia finished second and third. Douglas County in Colorado rounded out the top five. 

