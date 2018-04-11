Howard County hosts veterans and military families resource fair

HOWARD CO., Md. (WMAR) - The Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services in conjunction with its Office of Veterans and Military Families hosted a Veterans and Military Resource Fair Tuesday evening.

The event provided the families the opportunity to speak with more than 50 organizations dedicated to providing services, support, and jobs to veterans.

"There is a lot of unique non-profits out there that are servicing our veterans. There are a lot of mental health and wellness programs that seems to be very popular," said Lisa Terry, Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families.

This is the fair's fifth year.