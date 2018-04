(WMAR) - Robin Deltuva, the former executive of the Animal Welfare Society of Howard County, is schedule for trial on Monday, April 9, on theft charges. A Howard County grand jury indicted Deltuva on September 6, 2017 on one count of theft, $10,000 to $100,000, and one count of theft scheme, $10,00 to $100,000 stemming from her time as the non-profit's director.