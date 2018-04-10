Former head of Animal Welfare Society pleads guilty to stealing money

HOWARD CO., Md. (WMAR) - The former head of Animal Welfare Society pleads guilty to stealing the organization's funds.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Robin Deltuva entered a guilty plea to a felony theft charge.

The organization established a board of directors when one board member found unexplained charges on the non-profit's debit cards.

After evaluating three bank accounts, the group’s treasurer and another board member discovered payments on a pink golf cart, payments for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration work on Deltuva’s house, purchases of Apple iPads and iPods, hotel stays, airline tickets and personal legal expenses.

The total amount of purchases came up to $38,584.

Deltuva was President and Treasurer of the non-profit from 2009 until she was fired in 2015.

Deltuva's sentencing date is scheduled for August 3.