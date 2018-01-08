Firefighter transported to hospital after house fire in Joppa

JOPPA, Md. (WMAR) - A firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for chest pain after a dwelling fire was reported on the front porch of a home in Joppa.

According to Harford County Fire Marshal, Mrs. Glaser, the owner of the home was alerted of the fire by a smoke alarm and smoke filling her home. They say she then noticed fire outside her porch and was able to escape through the back door and call authorities. The fire later dwelled into the attic and inside the house.

Mrs. Glaser lost her dog as a result of the house fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire was due to a discarded smoking material.