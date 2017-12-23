Fire damages Tongnamoo Korean BBQ in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WMAR) - A restaurant in Ellicott City is damaged after it caught fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to Tongnamoo Korean BBQ in the 9400 block of Baltimore National Pike around 1:40 a.m. after a passerby called 911 saying it was on fire.

Crews arrived at the restaurant and saw heavy flames in the rear of the two-story building. The fire was under control within an hour, but crews stayed on the scene checking for hot spots.

Nobody was injured during the fire and officials are investigating to see what started the blaze.