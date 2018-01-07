Ellicott City man dies in overnight crash

WMAR Staff
10:32 AM, Jan 7, 2018
ELLICOTT CITY, Md -

Howard County Police say a 24-year-old man has died after crashing his vehicle overnight on Route 100. Police say just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Nicholas Marenga Mburu was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry westbound on Rt 100 at “a high rate of speed” before losing control and striking a guardrail.

Mburu of Ellicott City was the only person in the vehicle; he was rushed to Howard County General Hospital but died shortly after.

Police are investigating the accident; they say Mburu was not wearing a seatbelt.

Rt 100 westbound was closed for three hours after the crash.

