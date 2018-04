ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -

A 30-year-old Ellicott City man has died after crashing his car Sunday evening. Howard County Police say Dante Taylor was driving a 2003 Lincoln Town Car west on Frederick Rd near Terra Maria Way when he attempted to pass a 2006 Subaru Impreza on the shoulder. The Town Car swiped the side of the Subaru going off the road and striking a utility pole.

Taylor was rushed to Shock Trauma but died from his injuries. A driver and passenger in the Subaru were treated for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate.