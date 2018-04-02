Dog reunited with family after missing for three years

A dog is reunited with his owner, three years after the dog is reported missing! And it's all because of a traffic stop.

Howard County police posted about the story on Facebook. On Sunday Officer Sarah Miller found the dog, Harley, in a car. The people in the car said they'd found the dog running along the side of the road in Baltimore.

The Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center scanned the dog for a microchip, found one, and reached out to Harley's owner. She told police Harley had been stolen from her backyard in 2015.

He was originally training to be come a police dog in Carroll County, but when Harley was a puppy his handler got hurt and wasn't able to continue this training. So the woman bought Harley from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office when he was 6-months-old. He disappeared when he was 2-years-old.

Now, after looking for Harley for three years, the German Sheppard is back with his family.

"They were soooooo happy and it felt great to be able to help them" Officer miller wrote on Facebook.