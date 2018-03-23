Body found at Maryland state forest identified as man missing since 2017

Corey Shegda
1:43 PM, Mar 23, 2018
David Gipson Smith

(WMAR) - A body found in the woods last month has been identified as a man that has been missing since August of 2017.

David Gipson Smith, 28, was reported missing after coming to Maryland from his home in New Jersey to visit a friend. When he didn't return home, his parents called the police and reported him missing. 

Smith's remains were found on February 25 by hikers in Green Ridge State Forest. He was recently identified through dental records. 

Investigators are still unclear about the circumstances surrounding Smith's death. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

