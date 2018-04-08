21-year-old man killed after crashing car into tree

WMAR Staff
11:07 AM, Apr 8, 2018
34 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -

A 21-year-old Columbia man is dead after his car left the road and crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Howard County Police say Saif Bryant was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Centennial Lane in Ellicott City when he left the road for some reason and hit a tree causing the car to catch on fire.

Bryant died at the scene; police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top