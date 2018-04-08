21-year-old man killed after crashing car into tree

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -

A 21-year-old Columbia man is dead after his car left the road and crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Howard County Police say Saif Bryant was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Centennial Lane in Ellicott City when he left the road for some reason and hit a tree causing the car to catch on fire.

Bryant died at the scene; police are continuing to investigate the crash.