Serious looking crash, ends with minor injuries

BELCAMP, Md (WMAR) - A person is extracted following a collision.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Abingdon Fire Company responded to a vehicle accident at the Auto Auction lot, on Philadelphia Road in Belcamp.

One car was atop another, with an occupant entrapped.

Fire officials say it took 10 minutes for emergency crews to extract the individual, who was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Maryland State Police say a medical condition was the likely cause of the crash.