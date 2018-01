A fire on a porch caused some damage to a home in Joppa.

The fire department arrived at the home in the 400 block of Trimble Road at 2 a.m. Thursday.

The porch was on fire. It took about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

The people who lived at the home were not there at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Fire officials ruled the fire arson.