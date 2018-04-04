Kids learn to whip up new recipes at Young Chefs Academy

BEL AIR, Md. (WMAR) -

Kids are learning lessons outside of the classroom and in the kitchen at the Young Chefs Academy in Bel Air.

“I’ve always loved teaching kids how to cook,” said owner Adam Bell. “It’s huge because they learn a value in the joined value of learning how to cook and that sticks with them through their whole life.”

Bell opened Young Chefs Academy back in February. Dozens of kids have already signed up, all wanting to put their skills to the test.

“I think it’s amazing that I get to learn new things and cook,” said 10-year-old Lexi Phillips.

Young chefs in the program have already learned a number of new recipes for things like banana coconut muffins, chocolate raviolis and molten chocolate melted cake. So far, kids say they like what they’ve been making.

“I feel happy when I cook,” said 8-year-old Jacob Ritz.

Making yummy treats with a side of life lessons are well worth it for these young chefs.

Young Chefs Academy is hosting a Grand Opening Day on Saturday, April 14th from 11am-3pm.