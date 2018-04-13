Harford County Sheriff's Office looking for volunteer Auxiliary Deputies

BEL AIR, Md. (WMAR) - The Harford County Sheriff's Office wants to bring in new volunteers to help with certain duties.

The department is looking for volunteer Auxiliary Deputies. It is an unpaid opportunity. Volunteers will help Patrol Deputies by performing traffic and crowd control at community events, as well as other administrative duties.

Applicants need to be 18 years or older, have a a high school diploma or GED, and pass a background check.

The deadline to apply is April 29. If you're interested, visit the Harford County Sheriff's Office website for more information.