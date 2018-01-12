Fire breaks out in ceiling of apartment building

JOPPA, Md. - A fire damaged a three story apartment building in Joppa.

The fire in the 300 block of Trimble Road was first reported at 2:09 a.m. Friday morning. Once inside, firefighters discovered the fire in the ceiling of a top floor apartment. Crews from Aberdeen Proving Ground, Kingsville, White Marsh, Abingdon and Bel Air were all involved in putting the fire out.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation. No one was hurt in this fire.

This is the second fire in as many days on Trimble Road. On Thursday, crews were called to a fire in the 400 block. That fire was ruled arson.