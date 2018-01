ABERDEEN, Md. (WMAR) - A family is now without a home during after it caught on fire Tuesday night.

Fire officials say the fire started on the porch of the two-story home in the 200 block of Paradise Road. It took crews around 25 minutes to extinguish the fire.

There were no reported human injuries, but Aberdeen EMS did successfully resuscitate a pet cat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.