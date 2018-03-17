Driver under the influence causes wreck, hospitalizing two

FALLSTON, Md (WMAR) - A driver under the influence causes a serious car crash hospitalizing two.

Maryland State Police say they were informed Saturday morning of a Buick being driven erratically, crashing into a Toyota at US-1 near Connolly Road, in Harford County.

Troopers conducting a traffic initiative in the area arrived within seconds to find both drivers entrapped inside their vehicles.

The engine compartment of the Toyota reportedly caught fire, which blew into the passenger compartment of the Buick.

Police were able to contain the fire until fire personnel arrived, by deploying fire extinguishers.

Crews were eventually able to free both drivers. The operator of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, while the driver of the Buick was flown by helicopter to Shock Trauma.

Investigation revealed, the Buick operator was driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, and is being charged accordingly.

Belair Road between Connolly Road and Fallston Boulevard were closed for hours in both directions as result.