(WMAR) - A deer in Harford County did some major damage to a state truck on Friday morning.

The Darlington Volunteer Fire Department posted a picture of on Facebook of the truck after it hit the deer.

The post says the driver of the SHA truck was on Route 136 between Trappe Road and Deer Creek Bridge when the crash happened. The deer landed on top of the driver and trapped them.

The fire department had to come to the rescue and said everyone, but the deer, is okay.