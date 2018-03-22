Couple displaced after escaping mobile home fire

ABERDEEN, Md. (WMAR) - A couple is displaced after their mobile home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday evening.

Crews came to the mobile home in the 1900 block of Bruce Road just before 6 p.m. after reports of a fire. It took around 30 firefighters an hour to extinguish the flames.

After an investigation, officials say the fire was caused by fuel coming in contact with a kerosene heater flame prior to being refilled. They say Bruce Bailes used a kerosene heater to warm his home and eventually moved it to the back deck to refill it. When he was moving the heater, fuel inside it ignited and spread quickly to the screened in porch and throughout the deck.

The Red Cross is assisting the Bailes family.