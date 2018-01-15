Chicken coop destroyed after fire in Harford County

DARLINGTON, Md. - On Saturday just before 6 p.m., the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire on Price Road in Darlington.

Fire officials with the Maryland State Fire Marshal office said it took about 35 firefighters an hour to put out the flames to the two-story chicken house/coop.

The 1-alarm fire started inside the nesting area of the coop after heat lamps fell onto bedding. No one was reported injured. Officials estimate the fire caused $100,000 in losses.