Burn barrel sparks Hartford County fire

(WMAR) - The office of the State Fire Marshall released initial reports linking a Hartford County fire to a burn barrel at a Pylesville residence. The home's occupants had been using the burn barrel earlier in the day. A fire was discovered at the rear of the house, in the area of the barrel, and an occupant attempted to extinguish it. 911 was then contacted as other occupants were helped out of the house. A neighbor also helped try to extinguish the blaze until the fire department arrived.

Anyone with additional information on the fire should contact the Department of State Police, Office of the State Fire Marshall, Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.