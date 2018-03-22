Active scene being investigated at Aberdeen Proving Ground

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md (WMAR) - Police are on scene actively investigating a situation at Aberdeen Proving Ground .

At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, authorities responded to a north side residence for a report of a man locking himself inside a dwelling on post.

A concerned family member of the man contacted emergency dispatch.

Officials say the area has been isolated. As a precaution, surrounding homes are being notified. Area residents have been instructed to avoid the Bayside Housing section. Those affected are being directed to alternate locations while the incident is resolved.

