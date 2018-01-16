1 dead, 3 injured after car accident in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WMAR) - Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday a Maryland state trooper from the North East Barrack tried to pull over a blue 2005 Subaru Outback, reported stolen out of Baltimore City, on eastbound Route 40 at Landing Lane in Elkton. Troopers say the driver of the Subaru refused to stop, made a u-turn and speed westbound on Route 40. As the driver approached westbound Route 40, east of Mechanic Valley Road, the trooper broke away from the pursuit.

The driver slowed at the red light and continued westbound on Route 40, west of Route 272, where shortly thereafter, another trooper attempted a traffic stop. Again, the driver failed to stop and accelerated away.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed in two different locations in the Perryville area in an attempt to slow the vehicle down. Still, with two flat tires, the driver continued to drive westbound on Route 40 across the Hatem Bridge. As the driver crossed into Harford County, he lost control and hit a light pole in the median, disabling the vehicle at westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street in Havre de Grace.

Two of the passengers were transported to Christiana Memorial Hospital. One passenger was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The intersection of westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street in Havre de Grace remains closed. The investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team continues.