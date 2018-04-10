Ocean City drawbridge to close for repairs

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - The Ocean City drawbridge will close next week for necessary repairs.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office said the closure will begin on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Rt. 50 bridge into Ocean City, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night beginning Sunday, April 15 throughout the week for repairs. Please use Rt. 90 or Del. Rt. 54 to get into Ocean City — Worcester Co Sheriff (@WorCOSO) April 10, 2018

Crews will be repairing a crack in a steal beam. It was discovered during a routine evaluation of the bridge.

Drivers are advised to take Rt. 90 or Del. Rt. 54 to get into Ocean City.