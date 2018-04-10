Ocean City drawbridge to close for repairs

WMAR Staff
2:02 PM, Apr 10, 2018
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - The Ocean City drawbridge will close next week for necessary repairs.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office said the closure will begin on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Crews will be repairing a crack in a steal beam. It was discovered during a routine evaluation of the bridge.

Drivers are advised to take Rt. 90 or Del. Rt. 54 to get into Ocean City.

