Kent Island (WMAR) - Mr. Leo turned 85 and the entire town came out to celebrate.

Leo Gallaro is a celebrity.

He works at Safeway in Chester and if you live on Kent Island you know he is.

Mr. Leo spends so much time helping others some of his co-workers wanted to show him how much he is appreciated.

They raised nearly $10,000 for him. They surprised him with the money and a big party in honor of his birthday.