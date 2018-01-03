Eastern Shore prepares for winter storm

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 22°
A winter storm is making its way up the East Coast and the Eastern Shore is expected to be hit the hardest.
A winter storm is expected to hit parts of the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday.
On Wednesday, close to 50 crews in Queen Anne's County were out pre-treating highways, sidewalks, parking lots and roads.
Most of the Eastern Shore is under a blizzard warning, which went into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisories & Winter Storm Warnings