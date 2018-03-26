Threat reported at Elkton High School

WMAR Staff
9:30 AM, Mar 26, 2018
51 mins ago
ELKTON, Md. -

After a message circulated on social media platforms threatening violence at Elkton High School, additional police officers are on scene Monday as a precaution.

According to the Elkton Police Department, they became aware of the message earlier in the morning which seems to be a screenshot of a Snapchat being shared online.

A spokesman for the department says officers are investigating to determine how credible the threat is and already have several leads.

Classes are being held as normal at this time. 

