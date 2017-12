(WMAR) - A woman from Ohio died in a car crash in Cecil County on Friday.

Troopers say Jeffrey Hoffman was driving south on MD 222 when he hit the rear of another car that was stopped in a left turn lane.

Hoffman and Mary Frazier, the driver of the car he hit, were taken to the hospital. Hoffman was treated for non-life threatening injuries, but Frazier died.

Frazier was 63-years-old.