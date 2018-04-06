Improperly discarded smoking materials not ruled out as the cause of massive condo fire

A massive condominium fire in Perryville displaced 24 people and caused millions of dollars in damage. Nearly a week later, fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused it.

Investigators said improperly discarded smoking materials aren't being ruled out as the cause.

Three people were hospitalized because of the fire but all three have been treated and released.

The three-alarm fire happened at 18 Owens Landing Court at 2:34 a.m. on April 1. It started on the third floor.

Nearly 100 firefighters responded from Cecil and Harford Counties and Perry Point Veterans Affairs Department.

The building is located just 55 feet from the Susquehanna River so several fire boats were also deployed and were able to help fight the flames.

The fire boats were able to minimize the damage to three other condominium buildings.

18 Owens Landing Court was destroyed and there was extensive heat damage to three other buildings in the complex. The cost of the damage is estimated to be $7.5 million.