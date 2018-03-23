Gov. Hogan tours Amazon facility in Cecil County

NORTH EAST, Md. (WMAR) - Governor Larry Hogan toured Amazon's fulfillment center in Cecil County Friday and said he hopes the company brings its second headquarters to Maryland.

The center in North East opened in September of 2017 and employs more than 1,000 people. It is one of three Amazon facilities in the state. The other two are located in Baltimore city. A fourth facility is coming to Trade Atlantic in Baltimore County.

Hogan said Amazon currently employs 5,000 people in Maryland with 1,500 more jobs on the way. The governor hopes the company continues to grow its business in the state with its second headquarters, HQ2.

"I just can't wait to see what Maryland's strong partnership with Amazon might lead to next," Hogan said at Friday's event. "Who knows? Maybe our next announcement together will be for a new HQ2 Amazon headquarters with 50,000 jobs in Maryland."

Montgomery County was named one of 20 finalists for the facility.

Amazon has not said when it will announce which city will be selected for HQ2.