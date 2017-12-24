Fire destroys Elkton home, family loses all Christmas presents

ELKTON, Md. (WMAR) - A house in Cecil County was destroyed after discarded ashes from a wood stove caused it to catch fire.

Fire officials said June Reeves was home with her three kids when she heard an unusual sound. The family soon discovered a fire on the back porch and was able to safely escape and call 911.

Investigators said high winds contributed to the fast-moving fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes.

The home is a complete loss and the family lost all possessions including Christmas presents. The Red Cross is helping the family find somewhere to stay.