Fire destroys Elkton home, family loses all Christmas presents

WMAR Staff
7:56 PM, Dec 23, 2017
7:56 PM, Dec 23, 2017

Photos from Office of the State Fire Marshal 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ELKTON, Md. (WMAR) - A house in Cecil County was destroyed after discarded ashes from a wood stove caused it to catch fire. 

Fire officials said June Reeves was home with her three kids when she heard an unusual sound. The family soon discovered a fire on the back porch and was able to safely escape and call 911. 

Investigators said high winds contributed to the fast-moving fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish it within 30 minutes. 

The home is a complete loss and the family lost all possessions including Christmas presents. The Red Cross is helping the family find somewhere to stay. 

