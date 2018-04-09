Fire breaks out at Cecil Co businesses

WMAR Staff
12:05 PM, Apr 9, 2018
ELKTON, Md. -

A fire broke out affecting two Cecil County businesses Sunday evening.

The State Fire Marshal says crews were called at 5 p.m. to 955 Blue Ball Rd in Elkton where they found heavy fire. It took 75-firefighters almost two hours to control. The fire, originally reported by a neighbor, destroyed the building which housed Certified Seal Co LLC and Gerry Potts Inc. as well as several street sweepers inside the building and affected other businesses including a wood working shop.

The estimated loss of the structure is $750,000 and its contents at $750,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

