Family displaced in 2-alarm Conowingo fire

WMAR Staff
9:35 AM, Apr 12, 2018

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal

CONOWINGO, Md. -

A family has been displaced from their Cecil County home after a fire occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The State Fire Marshal says crews were called to the home at 36 Horse Lane in Conowingo just before 3:30 p.m. where they found heavy fire that quickly escalated to 2-alarms.

It took 30-firefighters an hour and a half to bring under control. The home and contents are a total loss; the five adults and three children who lived there are being helped by Red Cross.  

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was accidental, from discarded smoking material. 

