Business suffers half a million dollars in loss and damages following fire

RISING SUN, Md (WMAR) - An early morning two alarm fire results in a business loosing an estimated half a million dollars in lost damages.

On Saturday at 8:21 a.m., crews from the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun responded to a building fire at West Coast Mushrooms located at 627 Ebeneezer Church Road.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it took 50 firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The fire reportedly originated from a mechanical room. The preliminary cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.