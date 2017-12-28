3 cats dead, 2 displaced after home catches fire

RISING SUN, Md. (WMAR) - Two people lost their home and three cats on Thursday in a large fire.

It took firefighters around 45 minutes to extinguish the fire on the 300 block of Washington Schoolhouse Road.

Over $200,000 of damage was done to the house and the contents inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The occupants of the home are being helped by family members.