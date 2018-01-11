WESTMINSTER, Md. (WMAR) - A toaster is to blame for a fire that damaged a Carroll County family's home.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Hughes Shop Road just before 7:00 Thursday morning. It took crews only 18 minutes to put out the fire.

There were no reported injuries, but there was over $45,000 of damage to the home and the contents inside.

Officials say the cause of the fire was due to a failure of the family's toaster.