Toaster the cause of Westminster house fire

WMAR Staff
1:34 PM, Jan 11, 2018
Photo by The Office of the State Fire Marshal

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WMAR) - A toaster is to blame for a fire that damaged a Carroll County family's home.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Hughes Shop Road just before 7:00 Thursday morning. It took crews only 18 minutes to put out the fire. 

There were no reported injuries, but there was over $45,000 of damage to the home and the contents inside. 

Officials say the cause of the fire was due to a failure of the family's toaster. 

