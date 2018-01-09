Suspicious man offering rides to children at bus stop in Elkton

(WMAR) - Cecil County Public Schools warn parents about the potential dangers of strangers after it was reported that a man was offering children rides to school.

According to Cecil County Public Schools officials, in the Elkton area near High Street, a man driving a white Hyundai asked several students at a school bus stop if they needed a ride to school.

Officials say that this incident should serve as an opportunity for parents to talk to their children about suspicious people for their safety.

No further description of the man was given.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Elkton Police Department at 410-398-4200.