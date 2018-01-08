Skimming device found on ATM at WaWa store in Westminster

A card reader was found on an ATM at a WaWa store in Westminster.

The Westminster Police Department was called after a technician found the device attached to the front of the machine on Monday.

The store is located at 805 Leidy Road.

The device can read the card number and the personal identification number (PIN) when entered by the customer.

The card reader was removed and turned over to police. It is unknown if any card and PIN were compromised.

This ATM was last serviced on December 31, 2017 and there were no card reader devices found.

It is unknown when the card reader device was installed.

Anyone who may have used the ATM in the last week should contact their bank to see if any fraudulent charges have occurred.

If no fraudulent charges had occurred, consult with your banking institution about whether or not a new card needs to be issued.

If you suspect you are the victim, contact the Westminster Police Department to report the incident at 410-848-4646.