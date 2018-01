Carroll County issues a public health alert after four people died from drug overdoses since Wednesday.

Officials sent out the alert Friday warning that heroin, cocaine and counterfeit pain and anxiety pills may be laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl.

The Sheriff's Office reiterates that state law says you won't be arrested or prosecuted for certain crimes if you help someone experiencing a drug-related emergency.

Last year, 48 people died of overdoses in Carroll County.