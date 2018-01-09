One displaced after fire destroys Finksburg home

Partly Cloudy
Picture by The Office of the State Fire Marshal
FINKSBURG, Md. (WMAR) - A man is now without a home after it was destroyed in a fire in Finksburg on Monday.
Crews went to extinguish the fire on the 2000 block of Carrollton Road around 4:00 in the afternoon. They say it took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to put the fire out.
Nobody was injured, but over $200,000 damage was done to the one-story house.
The man who lives there is being helped by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.