One displaced after fire destroys Finksburg home

FINKSBURG, Md. (WMAR) - A man is now without a home after it was destroyed in a fire in Finksburg on Monday.

Crews went to extinguish the fire on the 2000 block of Carrollton Road around 4:00 in the afternoon. They say it took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to put the fire out.

Nobody was injured, but over $200,000 damage was done to the one-story house.

The man who lives there is being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.