Man in critical condition after striking tree in New Windsor

NEW WINDSOR, Md. -

A 54-year-old New Windsor man is fighting for his life after crashing and striking a tree Saturday afternoon. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department says officers responded to the scene at Sams Creek Rd and Hoke Rd around 2:30 p.m. where they found the crashed car and the man partially ejected through the passenger side window. He was rushed to Shock Trauma with life threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was driving his 2002 silver Nissan Altima when he failed to negotiate a left hand turn in the roadway.

Anyone who may have information on the accident is asked to call Cpl Vanik 410-396-5900.