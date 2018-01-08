Man burned by exploding E-cigarette

Cloudy
Touted as a safer alternative to traditional smoking, electronic cigarettes are supposed to give smokers their nicotine fix without the cancer-causing side effects of tobacco. Courtesy WFTS
A man is in the hospital right now being treated for severe burns.
Michael Henry's E-cigarette exploded Sunday night as he was changing its batteries at his home in Sykesville.
He suffered burns to his chest, arms and face.
He is being treated for his injuries at Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center.