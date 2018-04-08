SYKESVILLE, Md (WMAR) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire, in Carroll County.

On Sunday afternoon, the Sykesville Fire Department responded to a home in the 6500 block of White Rock Road.

Upon arrival, crews observed heavy flames coming from a garage converted into a living space, spreading to a 2.5 story single family residence.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to contain the blaze.

One occupant was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting seven residents, including three children who lived at the dwelling.