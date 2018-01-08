Fire breaks out in Taneytown home Sunday

TANEYTOWN, Md. -

Almost 100 firefighters were called to a fire in a home in Taneytown Sunday afternoon.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, crews were called to a two-story, single family dwelling at 42 and 44 E. Baltimore Street at 2:45 p.m.

It took 90 firefighters two hours to get the fire under control; no injuries were reported.

Everyone in the home was able to escape safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Preliminary investigation shows the fire began due to thawing pipes. Fire officials estimate the loss of the structure at $250,000 and contents at $50,000.